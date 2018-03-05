Customs ‘weight loss’ costing govt billions of pesos in taxes — Lapena

THE government is losing billions of pesos in duties and taxes because of a flawed system of collection on goods that are taxable by weight, according to the Bureau of Customs (BoC), prompting Commissioner Isidro Lapena to order all collectors to subject their shipments to a “magna scale” to avoid misdeclarations.

A magna scale is a system of weighing shipments like tiles, break-bulk cargoes like steel, logs and cement, among others, or non-containerized shipments in which their duties and taxes are assessed by their weight.

Under Customs rules, tile shipments declared below the minimum ceiling of 22 tons would be automatically subjected to magna scale. Tiles are taxed by weight and classification.

But even with a 22-ton minimum ceiling set by the BoC, some unscrupulous importers declare as low as 15 to 18 tons and still manage to pass Customs scrutiny.

Lapena said that he wanted proper assessment of all goods that would enter the Customs zone to collect much needed revenues.

“All tiles (shipments) should be subjected to magna scale for the information of everyone for them to declare the correct valuation,” said Lapena in a press briefing on Monday.

“So now, I direct all collectors to subject all shipment of tiles for magna scale,” he added.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Edward Dy Buco of the Assesment and Operations Coordinating Group (AOCG) to issue the corresponding memorandum order, subjecting all tile shipments that were declared below 22 tons to magna scale to determine the correct weight for proper assessment of duties and taxes.

Dy Buco confirmed Lapena’s directive although, he said, that there other means of determining the exact weight.

He said that correct weight could also be determined through the stowage plan of a particular vessel carrying the tiles.

“As of now we are addressing that by requiring our operations people to submit to submit to our assessment people the stowage plan of the ships as basis for determining the correct weight of containers loaded,” Dy Buco said.

“But if there is stIll a discrepancy or we are really in doubt, we subject it to magna scale,” he said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL