Customs witness may lose immunity for not telling whole truth, warns lawmaker

THE alleged fixer at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) who linked President Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law to corruption in the agency may lose his immunity over “material differences” in his testimony, according to a lawmaker.

“The testimony of Mark Taguba in the House (of Representatives) and in the Senate have material differences and because of that I cannot accept his testimony in good faith. There is a legal precept: falsus in unum, falsus in omnibus. Mr. Taguba has not told Congress the whole truth and it may cost him his Congressional immunity,” Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles of Davao City said.

Taguba testified before the House in connection with the illegal entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” into the country. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO