CUT ABOVE THE REST

Denman



Denman, the renowned brand of hairbrushes, goes beyond its business of brushes to help individuals from underprivileged communities through its recent partnership with Hair Aid. Denman Philippines joined the nonprofit organization in hosting a hair-cutting training workshop in Quezon City, teaching interested participants the basics of hair-cutting and styling. Denman Ambassadors Jon Velasco and Anton Papa, along with a handful of Hair Aid volunteers, lent their time and expertise.

For more information, visit www.denmanbrush.com or follow them

on Instagram and Facebook: @denmanph