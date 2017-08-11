Cutoms foils attempt to smuggle P1.35-M of iPhone7 Plus at NAIA

Several units of iPhone7 Plus from China were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in an attempt to smuggle the gadgets into the country, the Bureau of Customs said Friday.

Su Miaoquiao failed to declare P1.35 million worth of cellular phones as his baggage showed irregular images after it passed through the Customs x-ray machine at NAIA Terminal 1.

When Customs authorities conducted a rigid examination of Miaoquiao’s luggage, they found 30 units of iPhone7 Plus model concealed in plastic bags.

The cellular phones could have been considered legal if the importer declared it as taxable items, according to Customs District III Collector Ed Macabeo.

“The importation of smartphone is considered legal if the importer declared it as taxable items and can present the proper national Telecommunications Commission (NTC) import permit to the Customs authorities,” said Maj. Jaybee Raul Cometa of the X-ray Inspection Project.

Miaoquio violated the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the NTC regulation for failing to declare the Apple smartphones and present an NTC import permit.