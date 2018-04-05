Cutting down on the little things

Moving to a new company involves change in so many ways. Aside from adjusting to the new environment, role and location, you’re also faced with new expenses. My previous job had its own parking space, and moving to a new workplace in the heart of Makati for me meant having to spend on expensive parking. This was a bit of an adjustment for me, and so I had to figure out which areas of my daily life I could cut down on my spending.

In the process of doing so, I realized I was spending on so many non-essentials – things that were just part of my daily spending that seemed small but tended to accumulate.

It’s a work in progress, but so far, I’ve been saving a lot more money now that I’ve reduced some of my other expenses.

Here are some of the things I cut down on and maybe you, too, can to increase your savings:

Designer coffee

I’m a huge coffee drinker, and Venti Iced Americanos were just part of my mornings. It became obvious the cutting may start here. I started buying instant coffee from the grocery. Not the 3-in-1s that are actually more sugar than coffee, but the dark roasts you can find in bottles that cost about P700 for 150 cups, which amounts to a little less than 5 pesos per cup, versus the 160 Americanos I used to spend on. No need for math on this one.

Packed lunch

Another obvious area to cut off on was food. I make an effort to eat as healthy as possible, and that can be expensive, especially if you eat out all the time. I’m no wiz in the kitchen, but I can cook up a few healthy meals that are easy enough to prepare. The biggest adjustment here was the effort of consistently going to the grocery, and cooking food in batches. Even at times I get home late at night, I make it a point to prepare my meals for the next day so I don’t end up spending on unhealthy fast-food or an unnecessarily expensive lunch.

Cutting on the vices

While I’ve quit smoking, I would still go out and have a drink or two. This does a lot of damage to one’s budget, especially in the case of someone who doesn’t drink beer, like me. Dialing down on alcohol has saved me a lot of money. To those who smoke, I’m sure you all feel the effect of the sin tax. Now is probably a good time to quit.

Watching movies

No, you don’t have to watch every super hero movie that’s ever made. I used to make it a point to see them in theaters on opening day. Movie tickets, parking, popcorn, and because you’re in a mall, impulse purchases are all factored in when you consistently see movies in cinemas. There’s just so much entertainment options nowadays that are less costly, such as Netflix and YouTube.

Sharing a ride

I do bring a vehicle to work, and while I recognize that commuting might be more frugal, bringing a car is just a non-negotiable convenience for me. On days that I’m not able to bring a car though, I either ride with a friend who works close by, or I take Grab Share. It’s cheaper, and to me, the safer option since you’re in a car with another person. Should be enough to deter a driver with ill will. Just plan your trips accordingly since your travel time will be a bit longer.

Walking

In this summer heat, it can be tempting to take a Grab to somewhere that’s just a few blocks away. Relative to other places in Metro Manila, Makati is a nice place to walk in. Not only do I save money, but I also get to burn calories, and also discover new places I normally don’t notice when I drive past right by them.

I’m still in the middle of refining and looking for other areas I can cut spending on, but so far this list has worked for me. If you think that there is anything helpful I should add to this list, feel free to comment on the section below!

Aldrich Policarpio is the content marketing manager of MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines’ leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans. You can save money on your car insurance and get the chance to win a brand new Toyota Vios at the same time. For more information, visit https://www.moneymax.ph/learn-more/promotions.