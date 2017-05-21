Cuyong, Evangelista shine in PSL Kalibo

Promising tankers Lucio Cuyong and Aishel Cid Evangelista bagged five gold medals in their respective divisions in the 115th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 2nd Gov. Miraflores Swim Cup being held at the Makato Sports Complex in Kalibo, Aklan.

Cuyong, a gold medalist in the Indian Ocean-All Star Challenge in Australia and Tokyo Invita­tional Siwmming Championship in Japan, got golds in the boys’ 13-year category 200m Individual Medley, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Not to be outdone was Evangelista who claimed mints in the boys’ 7-year 200m Individual Medley, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Veteran international campaigners Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque, Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Kyla Soguilon of Kalibo Sun Yat Sen also swept the five golds in their respective categories.

Mojdeh ruled the girls’ 10-year 200m Individual Medley, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle while Dula was unstoppable in the boys’ 10-year 200m Individual Medley, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Soguilon, a two-time Palarong Pambansa Most Outstanding Swimmer awardee, proved too much against her rivals in the girls’ 12-year, winning the 200m Individual Medley, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Also securing gold medals were Azryle Garcia, Johan Gomez, Lord Janda, Marie Joe Borres, Remo­genes Sobretodo, Ony Valencia, Kobe Soguilon, Asha Segotier and Jhoey Gallardo.

The other gold winners were Master Charles Janda, Joanna Amor Cervas, Angela Figalan, Riandrea Chico, Roselle Palma, Kate Roberto, Laila Enero, Jennuel Booh De Leon and Lowestein Julian Lazaro

“Our focus right now is to select swimmers for international competitions. It’s we want these young kids to experience donning the national colors in an international event. Winning gold medal abroad is way higher than winning a medal in any local competition,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The tournament aims to discover talented swimmers for international competitions in Singapore, Japan and United Arab Emirates and the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games in New Taipei City in August.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Gov. Joeben Miraflores for helping us staging this tournament in this beautiful province. We’re looking forward to return here in the near future,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions. It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

EMIL C. NOGUERA