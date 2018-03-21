CVisayas seeks P120 wage hike

THE Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) is seeking a P120 daily wage increase for all workers in Central Visayas.

Nora Analyn Diego, ALU-TUCP regional vice president, said they will file the wage hike petition before the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) this Wednesday.

She said the P120 daily wage hike petition is essential for the workers to cope with the increasing cost of living and meet the basic needs of their families.

Meanwhile, Antonio Chiu, president of Cebu Chamber of Commerce, said they have yet to issue a comment on ALU-TUCP petition.