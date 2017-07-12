CW Home Depot opens Imus branch

IMUS, Cavite: The one-stop shop complete hardware and home builders shop CW Home Depot opened its newest branch, the first in the province, and ninth overall, located at Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo Hi-way near corner Daang Hari Anabu II-D Imus, Cavite.

CW Home Depot’s Managing Director Ferdinand Co along with his father and company president Napoleon Co, led the grand opening on Tuesday. Co stated in his opening remarks how thankful he is to all the employees because they are the key to the success of the company.

Emmanuel Maliksi, Mayor of Imus and Rep. Alex Advincula of Imus was also in attendance, sharing their congratulatory messages and their full support from the government and residents of Imus.

Founded in 2003, CW Home Depot offers a convenient shopping experience for home improvement and construction related materials. A large open space and a fully air-conditioned area make shopping and buying hassle free. CW is the joint venture of Cebu Oversea Hardware and West Point Industrial Sales Co., Inc. together having close to 70 years of experience in the construction industry. The company’s goal is to improve the way homeowners shop for their homes at the most competitive price.