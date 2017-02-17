Cyber sex den busted in QC; 30 arrested

POLICEMEN swooped down on a cybersex den in Quezon City on Wednesday night and arrested 30 persons behind its operations.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the discovery and raid of the den stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant that a call center office is being used as front for the cybersex den located at Pablo Compound in Barangay Old Balara.

“Based on the information, we conducted a series of surveillance and undercover operations that confirmed the existence of the cybersex den. On February 11, 2017, our undercover agents applied as chatter or chat sales agents and they were hired as OJT (on-the-job training) from Feb. 12-15, discovering its actual operation as cyber sex den by selling pornographic materials and ‘sextortion’ (extorting customers after engaging in sex chat). We applied immediately for a search warrant,” Eleazar said.

Judge Arthur Malabaguio of the Regional Trial Court branch 93 issued a search warrant, allowing personnel of the QCPD’s Anti-cyber Crime Team (ACT) led by Chief Inspector Jun Abrazado and District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) under Supt. Rogarth Campo to conduct the raid.

The lawmen arrested 30 persons who were caught selling pornographic materials online.

Allan Ren Fajardo Sulit, the owner of KRATOS Online Marketing and the subject of the search warrant, was not around during the raid.

Seized were 30 computer sets and modems, cctv monitors, recorders and cameras among many others.

Eleazar said the police operation was witnessed by Barangay Kagawad Noel S. Mira and several media men.

Eleazar said the so-called chatters or chat sales agents post pictures of local or foreign men or women and assume their identity and location in the United States and other countries.

“Usually, cybersex leads to sextortion which target males in all ages,” Eleazar said.