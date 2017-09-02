Cybercriminals now targeting B2B infra

Cyber attacks are expected to escalate after cybercriminals started targeting business-to-business (B2B) infrastructure in the second quarter of the year with three million malware incidents detected in the Philippines, a global security firm said.

“During the second quarter of the year, we have seen that the main trends in spam and phishing attacks have continued to grow. The use of WannaCry in mass mailings proves that cybercriminals are very attentive and reactive to international events,” Darya Gudkova, spam analyst expert at Kaspersky Lab, said in a statement.

“Cybercriminals have started to focus more on the B2B sector, seeing it as lucrative. We expect this tendency will continue to grow, and the overall amount of corporate attacks and their variety will expand,” Gudkova noted.

The speed of delivery and user experience make the current B2B eCommerce industry more complex as it works in a large online space, according to a separate assessment of market consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan.

“The B2B eCommerce market is becoming more complex in the large online environment as speed of delivery and user experience emerge as critical factos,” Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Group Research Associate Vidhya L. Ved said.

The WannaCry attack infested more than 200,000 computers and hit more than 100 worldwide last May.

Cybercriminals involved in spam distribution tried to capitalize on public fears when the WannaCry ransomware epidemic struck. Knowing that there are lots of people out there infected with this ransomware, and searching for ways to get their encrypted data back, fraudsters sent out spam and phishing emails, offering users different services to fight against the epidemics, Kaspersky Lab said.

Ved of Frost & Sulllivan noted that China will be the world leader in the B2B eCommerce market with a $1.25 trillion in sales by 2025. This expectation was based on China’s capability of overcoming problems associated with legacy technology and systems, and the success of homegrown B2B marketplaces such as Alibaba and JD.com.

“B2B growth strategies clearly need to incorporate the innovations from business-to-consumer models into their websites to match increasing demands and expectations of business buyers,” Ved said.

In the Philippines, Kaspersky Lab detected more than three million malware incidents on the computers of Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) participants in the country in April to June.

“KSN is a complex, distributed infrastructure that processes depersonalized cybersecurity-related data streams from millions of voluntary Kaspersky Lab product users around the world,” it said.

In the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry launched the Philippine E-Commerce Roadmap 2016-2020 which aims to contribute 25 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP by 2020, from 10 percent of GDP in 2015.

“The need for appropriate infrastructure is critical in order to promote the widespread adoption of e-commerce in the country. A fast, reliable, and affordable internet service that is accessible by citizens even in the rural areas is a basic requirement that government needs to address,” according to the Roadmap.

“The Philippines, considering its sizeable youth population and a slightly smaller population in the working-age range, is thus well-placed to see an increase in online retail in the near future,” it added.

Kaspersky Lab noted 19.2 percent of Filipino users were attacked by web-borne or online threats, while over 12 million malware incidents via removable flashdrives, CDs and VDS were detected.

Overall, 56 percent of users in the country were attacked by local threats during this period.

