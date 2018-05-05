Cyberheist deal won’t involve govt

The government will not involve itself in a possible out-of-court settlement between the Bangladesh central bank and local bank involved in an $81-million cyberheist that occurred two years ago, a Cabinet official said.

The Bangladesh Bank, which has yet to recover the entire amount, is now reportedly open to a compromise after previously threatening to sue Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), which had handled transfers to fictitious accounts in Manila.

“Yesterday the finance minister and the ambassador of Bangladesh mentioned that (a possible settlement) and my opinion is that that is between them and the private sector. It has nothing to do with us,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters on Friday at the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual board of governors meeting in Manila.

Unidentified hackers stole $81 million in February 2016 from the Bangladesh central bank’s account with the US Federal Reserve in New York. The money was transferred to an RCBC branch, quickly withdrawn and laundered through local casinos.

With only a small amount of the stolen money recovered and frustration growing in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Finance Minister A.M.A Muhith last year he wanted to “wipe out” RCBC.

Dominguez said the government had already played its part on the case when it sanctioned RCBC and charged the suspects.

“The government has taken action. We have penalized the bank that has not followed our procedure. We have filed legal cases against the suspects and if they want to make a legal settlement, then we are not involved in that. We are only implementing our laws here,” he said.

In August 2016, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas imposed a P1-billion fine on RCBC for non-compliance with banking laws and regulations in connection with the multimillion-dollar heist. For its part, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) filed cases against RCBC officials.

Dominguez also that the government was still waiting for the official report regarding Bangladesh’s internal investigation.

“We reviewed the status of the cases filed by the AMLC and the AMLC representative told the Bangladeshi delegation that an official report from Bangladeshi authorities indicating that a crime was committed is being required by the local prosecutors to successfully pursue the lawsuits that have been filed here” he told reporters in a text message.

The Finance chief said the requests were made in the last quarter of 2016 and authorities had yet to receive the required report.

“So we are waiting for the official report from the Bangladesh side and the ambassador promised that he would provide it,” he said.