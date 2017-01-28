“You can’t remember how many nights

or days or cycles you’ve picked yourself up

from countless falls.” ~ Luisa A. Igloria, “Way Station”

for my mother

before your attending doctors

could bore a hole in your throat

to attach tubes to a life-sustaining machine,

you waged your silent

protest by dying at the hour of

great mercy, the hour i was away

from your bed, the hour i chose

to indulge in a siesta elsewhere

to make up for days, some nights

i hovered over you like a dutiful

daughter, a role

alien to me

nothing in your sudden departure

in cruel May prepared me or those

closest to you for this dystopian

universe we now inhabit:

the cheapening of human lives,

killings to the right of us,

killings to the left, to the front

and behind us, duct-taped corpses

fouling the night, the bitter wails of

new widows and orphans, bald men,

bewigged men, their bald-faced lies,

their armies of trolls scrutinizing,

deciphering our increasingly secret hieroglyphics

they say this downward cycle of darkness

is but temporary, depending on

a leader’s term of office

if this churlish despot leaves

through a possible resistance,

will Enlightenment follow?

even you in your grave, Mother, would

chide me for clinging to a child’s naivete

but let me hang on to this belief, so written

in Ecclesiastes, that all things under heaven,

on this earth, serve a purpose