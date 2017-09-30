Cycling finds a place in ‘Sunpiology’

Recognizing the popularity of cycling in the Philippines, the highly anticipated annual fun run featuring movie actor Piolo Pascual as the main attraction, has been included as co-main component in the sports tourism event organized by an insurance company.

Sun Life Financial Philippines and Sunrise Events, Inc. signed an agreement to mount the two-fold occasion dubbed as Sunpiology Duo, with the Sun Life Cycle PH taking place on November 18 at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City and the Sun Life Resolution Run on January 20, 2018.

“We recognize cycling’s growing popularity in the Philippines, and this is our share in helping encourage more people to get into the sport,” Sun Life chief marketing officer Mylene Lopa said.

“Just as it is in our fun run, Sun Life Cycle PH will cater to different ages and will offer different categories,” she added.

Sun Life Cycle PH will have a total of seven categories: Tricycle Ride (100 meters for 2-3 year olds), Kids’ Ride (500 meters for 4-5 year olds), Family Ride (30 minutes for 6-15 year olds with adult companion), Solo Ride (30 minutes for 6-15 years old), Short Distance Ride (20km for 10 years old and above), and Long Distance Ride

(40km for 10 years old and above).

A charity category called Bid2Bike lets the fans of Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli, Iñigo Pascual, Gerald Anderson, and other Star Magic celebrities, bid for a chance to bike alongside their idols, an exclusive photo souvenir, and have their jersey signed. For cycling enthusiasts, they can bid to ride with legend Robbie McEwen,

As with the previous years, the Run Rio will offer 3k, 5k, and 10k categories. It features an obstacle course that illustrates the steps to prevent diabetes, like watching what you eat and why exercise is important.

Sunpiology Duo will likewise retain its charitable components, where it will continue to raise funds for the different causes it has been supporting for the past seven years. These include the education of scholars from Hebreo 12:1 Foundation and Star Magic’s chosen charities.

Moreover, Sunpiology Duo will continue to be a star-studded happening, with Star Magic celebrities, as well as ambassadors of Sun Life’s wellness community GoWell, expected to participate.

“With Sunpiology Duo, we can now cater to even more Filipinos who are eager to get a boost in their fitness journey and contribute to worthwhile causes while at it,” Lopa said. “It’s surely going to be an exciting event. We look forward to seeing our Sunpiology regulars, and we’re also eager to welcome those who will be joining us for the first time.”

The contract signing between the two companies was held recently in Shangri-La Mactan in Cebu, with Sun Life CEO and Country Head Riza Mantaring, Sun Life brand ambassador Piolo Pascual, Sunrise Founder Wilfred Uytengsu, and Sunrise General Manager Princess Galura in attendance.