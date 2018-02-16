Cycling sensation Krog eyes World Championships

After achieving the feat of winning a silver medal in the recent Asian Cycling Championships (ACC) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Rex Luis Krog is eyeing the World Championships.

The San Antonio, Nueva Ecija native finished second with a time record of two hours, 32 minutes and 49 seconds, behind Japanese Taisei Hino (2:32:38) and 12 seconds ahead of Thai Wachirawit Saenkhamwong (2:33:01).

Krog’s victory ended the country’s seven-year medal drought in the continental championships since the bronze medal finish of Rustom Lim in the tilt in 2011.

“The pressure is there during the competition but as a junior cyclist of Go for Gold, I am determined and dedicated to show my abilities. I just followed all the instructions given and what has been taught me­—all of the sacrifices paid well,” said the 17-year old Krog during a news conference on Thursday at the Kabisera Restaurant in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

He is thankful to the special training he received with other Go for Gold team members.

“We are proud to support young athletes like Luis as they pursue their goals and make our country proud,” said

Jeremy Go, vice-president of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp. and Go for Gold team owner.

Go for Gold program director Ednalyn Hualda added that they are preparing Krog for the UCI Road World Cycling Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, from September 22 to 30 pending the green light from PhilCycling.

“We’re preparing him for the Under-23 category for next year. We just want to improve his tactics and decision-making for him to be able to take the next level. And if he would be given a chance to race in Austria, that would be a really good exposure for him,” said Hualda.

“We’re not putting the pressure on him to win, we just want to bring out the best out of him. Winning would just be a plus,” added Hualda.

Go reiterated his willingness to support budding Filipino cyclists.

“We are investing on our athletes that is why we continue to develop them,” added Go.

Go said that a definitive international training plan for Krog would take at least two to three months to create.

The group is also looking for a training partner for Krog in preparation for a European camp.

Krog is the son of former national team members Marita Lucas and the late Edward Krog.

He is a current 12th grader at the Lorraine Senior High School in Caloocan City.

Go For Gold has actively involved itself in sports and supports SEA Games champions Nikko Huelgas and John Chicano in triathlon and also has a basketball team in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League.