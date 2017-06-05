Cyprus talks to resume this month

UNITED NATIONS: Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders agreed on Sunday (Monday in Manila) to resume talks later this month on reunifying the divided island, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. The agreement to resume negotiations on a historic deal was reached during a four-hour meeting between the two leaders and Guterres at UN headquarters. Guterres had invited Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci for talks to salvage a two-year diplomatic effort aimed at achieving a settlement in Cyprus. Flanked by the two leaders, Guterres told reporters that all three had “agreed on the need to reconvene the conference on Cyprus in June.” No firm date was announced and Guterres said he would consult with Britain, the European Union, Greece and Turkey on the timing.

AFP