Cyprus votes in close presidential run-off

NICOSIA: Voters in Cyprus cast ballots Sunday in a presidential run-off, with incumbent Nicos Anastasiades and his leftist challenger sparring over who is best placed to reunify the island and boost a fragile economic recovery. In a first round on January 28, conservative Anastasiades garnered 35.5 percent of the ballots, while communist-backed opponent Stavros Malas came second with 30 percent. The head-to-head showdown is a rerun of the 2013 vote that saw Anastasiades cruise into office amid a financial meltdown in the Greek-majority European Union member. But, with last week’s losing candidates refusing to back either hopeful, this time around it looks set to be closer — even though the former lawyer remains favorite to secure a second and final five-year term.

AFP