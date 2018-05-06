Czech film ‘Dark Blue World’ to be screened in Manila

In commemoration of the historic end of the Second World War in Europe in May 1945, Czech Embassy Manila presents “Dark Blue World” as the fifth film to be screened in the Czech Movie Gems collection this month.

Czech Ambassador Jaroslav Olša Jr. explains, “We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Film Development Council of the Philippines and Cinematheque Manila, who share the same deep passion for cinematography and culture, and notably was recently awarded by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their long-term support to Czech cinematography. Together, we aspire to continue delivering to the Filipinos the best movies that display similarities to Filipino history, culture and values.”

Dark Blue World is by Academy Award-winning director Jan Sverak (who also directed the opening movie of Czech Movie Gems, “Kolya”). Set during World War 2 in Czechoslovakia occupied by Nazi Germany for six years, the film revolves around the love triangle of two Czech pilots in love with a British woman, seemingly familiar to Michael Bay’s “Pearl Harbor.” The brotherly bond of Lt. Franta Slama, played by Ondrej Vetchy and Karel Vojtisek, played by Krystof Hadek is tested by love as war and chaos surrounds them.

Dark Blue World will be screened at Cinematheque Manila on May 9 at 6:30 pm. Admission is free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to capacity.