Czech photographer opens exhibit in Manila

Jiří Turek, renowned Czech photographer, debuts his cityLOVE exhibition for the first time in Manila. Czech Embassy, in partnership with Alliance française as host venue brings to the public a glimpse of Czech photography and style at its finest.

As the previous editor of MF Dnes magazine, Turek started to gain the spotlight specializing in reportage, portraiture and fashion photography, he has produced works which includes top magazines in Europe. The list includes fashion editorials for Elle, Maxim and Harper’s Bazaar; dozens of front covers for Forbes Czech Republic and exclusive work for Forbes Slovakia and Forbes Austria just in the recent year, 2016. Turek has also worked on numerous album covers for major advertising campaigns for T-mobile, Finlandia Vodka, Aegon, Vodafone, Oriflame, Škoda Auto, Raiffeisen Bank and many more. Nowadays, he routinely conducts workshops and seminars with the South Moravia Photoworkshop.

With all his commercial and fashion work, Turek revisited his “forgotten techniques”, thus giving birth to the cityLOVE series of documenting the world’s most-iconic and vibrant cities of London, New York, Paris, Berlin, Venice and Prague.

The cityLOVE exhibition, which is a selection of cityLAB exhibited in prestigous Leica Gallery in New York 2006, runs from March 7 to April 14 in Alliance française de Manille.

According to Czech Ambassador Jaroslav Olša Jr., “The show is the continuation of the Embassy photography program which already included an exhibition of Postmodern Czech Photography and a lecture on history of Czech photography, both in Camera Club in the Philippines, and planned retrospective of leading Czech war photographer Jan Šibík and the exhibition of the winning photos of yearly Czech Press Photo exhibitions.”