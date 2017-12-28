D-Link to widen corporate reach

TAIWAN-BASED D-Link International Pte. Ltd., a global supplier of networking products, aims to strengthen its Philippine presence, particularly among corporate customers in the information technology (IT) sector.

Jacky Chang, D-Link International president, said the company seeks to expand its market in the country by tapping corporates, particularly companies in need of network connectivity such as those in business process outsourcing.

D-Link focuses on providing networking, broadband, digital, voice and data communications solutions.

“Our corporate products have a smaller base than our home products,” Chang said at a roundtable discussion earlier this month, adding that they intend to spur the growth of their corporate products with the help of a homegrown IT channel distributor, Versatech International.

He said D-Link entered into a partnership with Versatech in December to achieve this goal.

Stephen Yu, Versatech executive vice president, said the partnership is bullish about their prospects with all the expected developments and infrastructure projects happening in 2018.

“It’s growing because of global economic development, [and]it’s necessary for businesses to have collaboration, not just with local constituents but also with global clients. So all the platforms they are using would require network infrastructure,” Yu said.

He added some of the markets they are targeting are the retail, restaurant, mall chains, and hospitality industries.

Yu explained that under the partnership, Versatech has been tasked to distribute all the products of D-Link through its partner channels across the country.

“We can reach nationwide through our partners–corporate clients and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). We rely on our partner channels to reach the SMEs because they are too many,” he said.