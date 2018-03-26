D-Max cited for its reliability

The award-winning Isuzu D-Max builds on its continued successes as ‘Most Reliable Pickup’ at the inaugural Professional Pickup & 4×4 Awards.

Judged by a panel of 12 “Pick Up Professionals,” judges tested the Isuzu D-Max both on and off-road and were impressed by the strong build quality and renowned workhorse character.

Launched in 2017, the new generation Isuzu D-Max introduced a brand new 1.9 liter turbo diesel engine, which retains the 3.5 ton towing capacity and over 1 tonne payload whilst providing a quieter, more refined and economical driving experience.

Supporting the accolade, were the benefits towards overall running costs with roadside rescue and recovery including European cover, a three-year paint warranty, and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty all included within the initial price. The D-Max also comes with a five-year/125,000-mile warranty, and was the first pickup in the UK to be offered with such a comprehensive peace-of-mind package.

Professional Pickup & 4×4 Editor Liam Campbell commented on the win: “Isuzu has been held in high regard for build quality and reliability right back to the Trooper days, and our study confirmed this. In the end, 407 pick-up truck owners were surveyed, and the D-Max came out on top.

“This is great news for Isuzu as reliability is a very important issue for pickup truck owners, many of whom are owner-operators and rely on their vehicle for multiple uses,” he added.

Isuzu UK Managing Director William Brown commented: “We’re really proud to receive this award as it strengthens the D-Max’s position as the most reliable vehicle in the sector. It’s really pleasing that professionals from a number of industries have recognised all the hard work that has gone in at Isuzu UK to make such a great product.”

“We make pick-ups for real professionals, and this award is testament to that fact,” he added.

The Professional Pickup & 4×4 Awards are the only awards to be judged by real-world professionals simulating real-life conditions.

The reliability award follows a successful year for the new generation D-Max, which claimed “Pick Up Of The Year” at the 2018 WhatVan? Awards.