DA bats for better rice seed procurement system

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has cited a need to correct a fundamental flaw in the existing rice seeds procurement system that results in waste of government funds and low productivity. Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol presented to President Rodrigo Duterte the DA’s plan to exempt its procurement of rice seeds from public bidding to ensure that farmers would get only “good quality and appropriate” seeds. He said palay (unhusked rice) is a site-specific crop. Thus, one particular type or variety of seed may grow productively in one region but not in another. Central Luzon farmers who expressed preference for a certain variety of hybrid seeds, for instance, have refused to accept the ones from a company that won the bidding being the lowest bidder. Piñol said the practice of buying seeds through the usual “lowest bidder” system will not work well. He then proposed to Duterte that farmers should be allowed to indicate the hybrid rice seeds that they prefer for their area. The President approved the proposal.