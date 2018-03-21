DA eyes Bohol as PH’s dairy capital

The Department of Agriculture (DA) wants to establish a state-of-the-art dairy farm in Bohol in an effort to make the province the Philippines’ dairy capital.

During a recent visit to Tagbilaran City for the Incident Command System Course for Bohol Mayors event, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said he wanted to “see grocery shelves filled with milk products [from Bohol]in the future.”

“Boholanos have a culture of kindness and softheartedness. They are honest, hardworking, and God-fearing. It was my personal choice to establish the [country’s] biggest dairy project here because of those traits,” he added.

The DA aims to increase local milk production by 10 percent by 2022. Only 1.2 percent of the country’s dairy requirement is met.

The department plans to team up with major milk companies to set up a fresh-milk packaging plant at Ubay Stock Farm.

Since last year, the DA has been pushing for a dairy farm there to augment Filipinos’ demand for milk products, most of which are imported.

The department will acquire 55,000 heads of Girolando dairy cattle from Mexico. They can produce 100 liters of milk a day, or about 22,000 liters annually.

Agricultural aid

During his visit, Piñol gave agricultural and fishery aid worth P440 million.

His department and the provincial government agreed to build in Tubigon town a cold storage facility that would gather all fish caught in the island’s waters.

Rice processing facilities operated by farmers’ cooperatives will be built in every 5,000-hectare area.

The DA’s flagship Production Loan Easy Access program will also be implemented to improve financing to local farmers and fishermen.

The agricultural sector is Bohol’s biggest and provides residents their main source of income, followed by fisheries. Livestock and poultry are also economic contributors to the province.