DA eyes ending illegal agri land conversions

The Department of Agriculture (DA) seeks to end the illegal conversion of agricultural lands in the Philippines, as the government is losing about 50,000 hectares of these to industrial and residential companies annually.

These include irrigated areas that were part of the National Irrigation Administration’s (NIA) service area, developed at an estimated P400,000 per ha.

“Under the present setup, local government units (LGUs) have the power to reclassify lands within their political boundaries and allow the use of the areas for purposes other than agricultural,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said.

“This unfettered power to reclassify lands, however, has resulted in the indiscriminate conversion of prime agricultural lands into industrial and residential areas,” he added.

Some investors buy prime farmlands and wait for the three-year reglementary period required by law to lapse before applying for conversion, according to the Agriculture chief.

“In many cases, [however,] housing and industrial companies do not even bother to wait for the end of the three-year period,” Piñol said.

“Using their connections with LGUs, they just proceed with the conversion without getting clearances from the national government committee that handles land conversions,” he added.

He cited as examples residents in the provinces of Isabela and Dinagat Islands reporting that irrigated areas there were being converted into commercial and residential areas.

Piñol said he would forward their complaints to Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones for action, and that he had brought up this problem with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members last week.

He also said He had directed all his department’s regional directors to document all conversions of agricultural lands for purposes other than farming.

“While I believe that, with the [country’s] growing population, more subdivisions need to be built, I do not agree that the establishment of these subdivisions in prime agricultural lands should be allowed,” Piñol said.