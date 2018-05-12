DA eyes increased garlic production

The Department of Agriculture (DA) aims to increase garlic production in the Philippines, particularly in Batanes province, by 15 percent by 2020 by offering credit to growers as part of the government’s goal to boost the crop’s sustainability.

At a recent garlic summit in Batanes, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said his department would allot P30 million in credit financing to garlic farmers in the province, which he believed has great potential in cultivating the crop.

Under the DA’s financial credit program, farmers can avail themselves of loans of up to P60,000 per hectare at 6-percent annual interest without collateral.

Starting next month, the department will designate a provincial loan facilitation team to make sure that the credit assistance will be extended to needy farmers.

“For this year, we allotted P17 million for the procurement of garlic seedlings,” he also said.

According to him, the department also aims to expand areas for red garlic in the province from 257 ha. to 500 ha.

According to agriculturist William Dar, the country is still dependent on garlic imports.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country’s self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) for garlic was about 12 percent in 2015, translating to an import dependency ratio of 88 percent.