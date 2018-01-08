DA grants loan to Lanao farmers, fisherfolk

Lala, Lanao del Norte: Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said they are releasing loan assistance to farmers and fishers affected by Tropical Storm “Vinta” to help them recover from the calamity.

Speaking at the Farmers’ Forum here, Piñol said P25,000 will be given each to recipients with initial P5,000 from last year’s allocation and another P20,000 from this current year’s DA budget intended for affected farmers and fisherfolk.

He said the assistance has been approved by the Office of the President ensuring hasty action on typhoon-affected areas in the entire Mindanao island.

“This is a no interest, no collateral loan and payable in three years. We want to ensure that affected farmers could by food and seeds for re-planting in their respective farm lands,” Piñol said.