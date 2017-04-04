DA launches Mentor Me program for ‘agripreneurs’

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Go Negosyo for the implementation of Kapatid Agri Mentor Me Program (KAMMP), which aims to scale up micro and small businesses in the countryside.

In 2016, Go Negosyo, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), rolled out Kapatid Mentor Me Program (KMME), providing businesses with weekly coaching sessions done by their mentors.

Mentors are business owners or practitioners across different functional areas of entrepreneurship. The sessions are held in DTI’s Negosyo Centers across the country and are stretched over the course of 12 weeks.

“KAMMP hopes to take the same proven and enabling formula as the KMME and apply it to the context of agripreneurs,” said Joey Concepcion, Go Negosyo founder and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship.

The DA is mandated to promote agricultural development by providing the policy framework, public investment, and support services needed for domestic and export-oriented business enterprises.

Thus, KAMMP was developed with Go Negosyo as a coaching program for agriculture as a complement to the government’s initiatives to help sustain and scale up agri-business in the country.

Agri-business industry practitioners with an extensive knowledge in their field will teach the program’s modules. The objectives of the program are to equip agripreneurs with the proper production techniques, mindset and values, practical knowledge and strategies, and consultation services to foster successful and sustainable agri-enterprises.

The MOU will be followed with a discussion by the two parties for an Asean agri summit in the foreseeable future, Concepcion added.