DA livestock ‘auction market’ rises in North Cotabato town

ALEOSAN, North Cotabato: The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the local government unit have launched the “Livestock Oksyon” Market (LO M) here in a bid for livestock farmers selling their animals to get a fair price.

Arnol Esteban, a goat and hog raiser from Barangay Pagangan, said Monday the DA project would mean a “fair market for all animal raisers in the province.”

“For so long, middle men or business people come to our place, look at our animals and set the price,” Esteban, 45, said.

“Normally, they dictate the price and we could not do anything but agree for we need the money for our families,” he added.

Another hog raiser, Emilio Sta. Cruz, said the buying price of live hogs was too cheap while the market price of fresh meat in the local market was almost doubled.

“We (earn little if you compare) the buying price of live hogs against the prices of fresh meat,” Sta. Cruz said.

“With the “Livestock Oksyon’ Market” in place, our hard labor will bear good fruit,” he added. “Oksyon” is Filipino slang for “auction.”

A joint venture involving DA Region 12 and its attached agencies led to the establishment of LOM in Barangay New Panay, Aleosan, which was launched on Friday. This is one of the many LOMs the DA is putting up across the SOCCSKSARGEN region.

“This will improve the process in the auction of livestock,” Esteban said.

The LOM, through the local government unit, houses a digital weighing scale using the Philippine National Standard. Aleosan Mayor Vicente Suropia lauded DA and its partner agencies for the endeavor, describing it as a form of empowering livestock workers.

“LOM empowers both sellers and buyers to get the accurate and exact price and weight of the livestock,” Sorupia said.The LOM facility is worth PHP3.9 million.

Suropia said the old practice of “mata mata” system (buyer’s price estimates) would be a thing of the past.

Supporting this project is North Cotabato board member Socrates Pinol, younger brother of Agriculture Sec. Manny Pinol.

“Once the data is available in the internet, buyers from Manila or elsewhere may get in touch with the local livestock raisers,” he said.