DA, NFA to ink deal on palay procurement

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Food Authority (NFA) are set to sign next week an agreement to strengthen the country’s palay (unhusked rice) procurement program and beef up the food agency’s stock of the staple.

Under the deal, NFA will operate in areas where palay prices are lower and controlled by the traders and middle men that DA will identify through its regional offices.

“The NFA will provide space in its buying stations, so that the DA could establish drying facilities [that]the farmers could use for free, provided they sell their produce to the NFA,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said on his Facebook page.

Farmers’ cooperatives and associations will receive incentives if they sell palay to the agency.

Under the department’s Production Loan Easy Access program, a farmer can avail himself of loans of up to P50,000 at 6 percent annually, payable in one year, Piñol said.

“The DA will also provide, [as]an additional incentive, farm machinery…like tractors and harvesters, to farmers’ groups [that]deliver to the NFA a certain volume of palay,” he added.

The agency, which is mandated by law to ensure adequate buffer stocks of rice grains, buys clean and dry palay at P17 per kilogram. It also imports the staple from Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia or Pakistan.

“Lately, however, the NFA has complained it could not match the buying price of rice set by local traders, who buy locally produced palay at P20 to P24,” Piñol said.

The agency plans to procure 1.2 billion bags of palay this month and next. It currently has 19,361 bags, with 7,412 of these bought in March.

For this year, the NFA aims to buy 6 million bags, or 300,000 metric tons. Last year, it only bought 556,880 bags (28,344 MT), falling short of its 3-million target.