DA to rank projects under expanded PRDP

THE Agriculture department will be using a prioritization scheme for infrastructure development proposals under the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) in a bid to maximize the use of an anticipated $170-million World Bank loan.

The loan, targeted to be utilized in 2018, will be part of the $450 million in additional financing that the department is seeking for the PRDP’s expansion. The supplementary assistance from the World Bank is expected to fund projects costing P15.56 billion.

Agriculture Undersecretary Ariel Cayanan said the prioritization scheme would help address funding constraints.

“The pipelined subprojects—our ‘healthy’ pipeline as we call it—have already complied with the requirements of the PRDP such as feasibility study, detailed engineering design and social and environmental safeguards but as we are currently challenged by limited budgets, the best way to approach this is to fund the best proposals based on a set of criteria,” Cayanan said.

“[W]e will stick to technical and socio-economic viability … avoiding political intervention,” he added.

The scheme will also give preference to local governments with good performance track records and diversify the project mix. The majority of the project’s current infrastructure development portfolio comprise farm-to-market roads.

Cirilo Namoc, the PRDP’s national deputy project director, said local government units with no approved sub-projects but had signified interest and commitment by submitting proposals would be accommodated.

While a sizeable number of proposals have been received, 9 of the 81 targeted provinces have yet to receive financial assistance from the PRDP.

Namoc said proposals should be linked to the approved Provincial Commodity Investment Plan otherwise these would be deferred.