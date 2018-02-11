DA to sell cheaper commercial rice on Feb 14

TO prove that the high prices of rice in the market is the result of the manipulation by traders, the Agriculture department said it would sell good-quality commercial rice for only P38 per kilo on February 14 at the agency’s central office in Quezon City.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said farmers’ groups from Central Luzon under the agency’s “TienDA” support program would sell rice by the kilo and in 10-kilo and 25-kilo bags.

“Good-quality commercial rice will be sold directly to consumers for only P38 per kilo in front of the Department of Agriculture on Elliptical Road in Quezon City on February 14, Valentine’s Day,” Piñol said in a post on his Facebook page He said each buyer would be allowed to buy a maximum of 25 kilos, which would cost P950.

“Only 100 bags will be sold by kilo. There will be 1,000 bags of 10-kilos to be sold for P380 per bag and 500 bags of 25 kilos for P950,” he said.

The TienDA will open at 8 a.m. and will also offer other agricultural products.

The DA decided to launch the “TienDA Bigas ng Masa Program” (Rice for the Masses) following supposed attempts by rice cartels to manipulate the prices of rice in the market by claiming a shortage.

Commercial rice have been sold at as much as P60 per kilo in markets following reports that the National Food Authority (NFA) was running out of buffer stock.

Piñol said that, by the end of 2017, the buffer stock of NFA rice was placed at 2.7 million metric tons and with the expected harvest of 3.1-million metric tons by the first quarter of 2018, available rice stocks would total 5.8 million metric tons.

The Agriculture chief said the Bigas ng Masa TienDA would soon be opened in other parts of Metro Manila and urban centers.

“This will be the first big-scale effort in giving farmers access to the consumers directly,” he said.

Buy more rice, NFA urged

Sen. Cynthia Villar on Saturday urged the NFA to buy rice from different sources nationwide to address the reported shortage of the government-subsidized staple.

Villar, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, said there would be no shortage of NFA rice if the agency would only pursue its mandate to ensure the presence of affordable rice in the market.

“We have enough supply of rice because we had just finished the harvest season. The people should not panic. It is not only the NFA which supplies rice,” she said in a radio interview.

Villar deplored the NFA’s supposed “press release” that there was a shortage of NFA rice. “Its rice inventory is not indicative of the rice supply situation all over the country,” she said.

Villar added that the NFA must look for rice supply in other parts of the country which it can buy at P17 per kilo “because the big traders have already cornered the rice coming from Central Luzon.”

“But the NFA can still buy cheap rice in Antique, Bicol, and Palawan. That is their job: to buy rice at P17 to make sure that our farmers would not be taken advantage of by traders,” she said.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, who used to head the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Food Security and Agricultural Modernization, backed Villar’s call for a Senate inquiry into the reported NFA rice shortage.

He said the consuming public needed to know why buffer stock for affordable rice had gone down from the required 15 to 30 days to just a couple of days.

“The explanation to us is there is enough commercial rice but of course we would like to make sure that the inexpensive, affordable NFA rice is also present,” he added.

12 million tons annually

Pangilinan said that the government, through the NFA, is required to have a supply enough for 15 days during the harvest season and 30 days during the lean months.

But he added that the government needed to import rice because Filipinos consume about 12 million tons of rice every year, but the country produces only about 90 percent of that amount.

“This means that the Philippines needs to import about a million tons of rice, making it a major rice importer that’s able to influence global rice prices,” he said.

He added, “It’s a combination of managing your rice supply correctly, importing at the right time, not during the harvest season because you will compete with farmers.”

“Make sure you import ahead. Meaning, you buy for delivery five to six months from now,” Pangilinan said, detailing the strategy he adopted in rice importation.

Importation plan hit

The National Federation of Peasant Women (Amihan) on Friday hit President Rodrigo Duterte over a purported plan to proceed with the importation of 250,000 metric tons of rice amid the supposed shortage.

“Duterte is giving in to the luxury of unscrupulous rice traders and corrupt NFA officials who will get the most benefit from the importation,” Amihan chief Zen Soriano said.

“A proper investigation should be conducted first to clarify the differing statements of government officials which only create confusion among the people, and determine the real cause of NFA rice shortage,” Soriano added.

The group cited the contradicting statements of NFA Administrator Jason Aquino who is pushing for importation, and Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol and Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco who both declared there was a sufficient supply of rice.

There is a possibility the NFA Council is being pressured to allow importation, the group claimed.

Soriano warned that rice imports, if approved, would arrive in the country in time for the harvest season, which would be detrimental to local farmers.

NEIL A. ALCOBER AND BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO