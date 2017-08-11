DA to tap learning sites for poultry project

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to launch a project o boost the government’s thrust on food availability and affordability, in partnership with the Learning Sites (LS) supported by the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI).

In a meeting with ATI officials led by Deputy Director Alfredo Aton, together with the training center superintendents, DA Assistant Secretary for Livestock Enrico Garzon, Jr. disclosed plans of tapping LS all over the country for a backyard poultry and livestock production project. Under this project, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) will provide an initial stock of 50 native chickens or ducks or 10 heads of gilts to selected LS cooperators. These LS will provide the area, feeds, maintenance, and proper monitoring and recording of the project. More importantly, they will also serve as demo sites for poultry and livestock technologies and practices.

ATI and BAI are agencies under the DA.

“This is to encourage the other farmers to replicate the adopted practices in their own backyard,” Aton said.

The initial LS cooperators chosen for the project are also expected then turn over similar quantity of stocks to the next batch of cooperators, and so on.

The pilot testing of the project is expected to begin this year, with two LS every region. The ATI-International Training Center on Pig Husbandry will consolidate all the recommendations from each region.