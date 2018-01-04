Dad charged for throwing crying baby

BACOLOD CITY: A father from Cauyan town in Negros Occidental was charged with parricide with no bail for throwing his newly-born baby girl who had been crying loudly.

The suspect was identified as Jolito Alandroque, 47, of Purok 5, Barangay Basak. Based on investigation of the Cauyan police, the suspect was drunk at about 11 p.m. on December 28.

A report said Alondroque picked up his daughter to stop her from crying and threw her down on the floor of their house that led to her immediate death.

During inquest proceedings at the Hall of Justice in Bacolod City, Alandroque, accompanied by his wife, refused to issue any statement.

Eugene Y. Adiong