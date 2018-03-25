Dad of 3 gets 120 years for girl’s rape

BACOLOD CITY: A father of three has been sentenced to three counts of reclusion perpetua or 120 years in prison for raping his then 15-year-old schoolmate 15 years ago in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Executive Judge Raymond Joseph Javier of Bacolod Regional Trial Court Branch 52 on Friday found Joselito Baguanga Medina, 34, guilty beyond reasonable doubt of rape in Criminal Cases 03-24620, 03-24621 and 03-24622.

Medina was also ordered to pay P75,000 as civil indemnity, P75,000 as moral damages and P75,000 as exemplary damages for each count.

He was also ordered to be immediately transferred from the Metro Bacolod District Jail to the National Bilibid Prisons, the national penitentiary in Muntinlupa City.

Medina, along with two others, was accused of raping his 15-year-old schoolmate whom they waylaid on her way home from a dance and dragged her into a nipa hut.

Medina said he will file an appeal.