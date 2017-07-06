Dading’s wishlist for the DoT

■ Go back to the Tourism Masterplan – it’s all there what we need in terms of infrastructure. Implement it, and it will be easier for us to sell the Philippines.

■ Organize more conferences, conventions and incentive travel activities, instead of focusing on beauty pageants. Their participants are high-yield and good spenders.

■ Regulate the operations of Korean and Mainland Chinese tour groups in the country. They have been operating independently and some of their business ways have destroyed industry practices.

■ If the country wants to attract the retiree market, first the fundmentals have to be put in place such as hospitals and a clean and beautiful environment. The government has to work with developers to create these. Laguna is a good place to consider as it’s not too far from Manila and the climate is pleasant. Other good places are Santa Rosa and Nuvali, but the Ayalas have not yet developed a retirement component there.

■ If the government wants to achieve 10 million arrivals (it’s only six million now), NAIA needs another runway. This addition and the development of secondary airports around the Philippines will help.