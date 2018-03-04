Dad,son die in car crash

An elderly man and his son died when their car crashed at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, south Cebu at past midnight on Saturday.

The fatalities were identified as Isidrito Boiser, 61 and Jovan Boiser, 43, of barangay Bravo Kimba, Talisay City. Isidrito was driving his white Honda Civic (WJU 278) going to Cebu City at fast speed with Jovan seated at the front passenger seat.

Upon reaching Barangay Cansojong at about 12:30 a.m., the car suddenly swerved to the concrete center island and rammed a tree on the center island.

Police Officer 2 Carlos Dicdican of the Talisay City Traffic Division said Isidrito lost control of the brakes. The car’s engine because the impact of the crash and the car was heavily damaged. The accident was the second fatal car crash in SRP for 2018.

Last February 19, two motorists died in a four-vehicle smash up after a driver of one of the cars, also running in full speed, lost the breaks and overshoot to the opposite lane hitting the approaching vehicles.