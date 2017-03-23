Dagoy named new PSG chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed senior military adviser Col. Lope Dagoy as the new head of the Presidential Security Group (PSG), Malacañang confirmed on Wednesday.

The Office of the Executive Secretary said Dagoy was appointed on Tuesday, replacing Brigader Gen. Rolando Bautista, who was named head of the 1st Infantry Division in Zamboanga del Sur.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class 1987, Dagoy served as chief-of-staff of Eastern Mindanao Command in Davao City.

Dagoy will assume his post on Thursday.