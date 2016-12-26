Dagupan bats for december 23 as Edades Day

DAGUPAN CITY: Mayor Belen Fernandez said she will filed a proposal to the Sangguniang Panlungsod (Provincial Board) for the enactment an ordinance declaring December 23 as Edades Day, making it a special holiday, in honor of the late Victorio C. Edades who considered as the “Father of Modern Art” in the Philippines and National Artist for Painting.

Edades was born in Barangay Bolosan of this city.

Fernandez announced this during the awarding ceremony for the winners in the search for “Batang Edades” participated by senior and junior high school students from the private and public secondary schools here.

The event is one of the major activities in the annual celebration of the city fiesta which started as early as November and will culminate on December 30.

“I am very proud of Mr. Edades being a Dagupeño and it is time to honor him as a true son of Dagupan and to acknowledge his accomplishment in the Philippine art scene so I am now proposing to the Sangguniang Panlungsod to enact an ordinance and a resolution declaring his birthday, December 23, as Edades Day,” Fernandez told The Manila Times.

Jesusa Edades, a second generation member of the Edades clan, gave an inspiring talk during the event recalling how Victorio lived and worked during the two years she spent with the National Artist in Manila.

One of Edades’ works was bought by the late American President Ronald Reagan and is now in one of the museums in the USA, Jesusa said.

The works of Victorio Edades are on permanent exhibit at National Museum in Manila and at the Dagupan City Museum, which is open for public viewing everyday except on Saturdays and Sundays. At the National Museum, the public may view Edades’ works as well as those of other great Filipino artists from Tuesday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, a Grade 10 student LJ Jimenez of Dagupan City National High School (DCNHS) won the top prize in the first search for “Batang Edades” for his work “Home Along ” with P10,000 cash prize.

Other winners were Gem Castillo, also a Grade 10 student of DCNHS, landed second place for his painting of Edades and received P7,000; while Ivanne Drehx Escobar, a Grade 9 student, won 3rd place and P5,000.

Five others received consolation prizes of P500 each – Winona Bautista, Jon Chris Lim, Rosalyn Gipa, Jannine Vargas and Jimenez.

Their adviser Emmanuel Toledo said he was confident of the talent of his students and expected them to win and expressed hope that they continue painting and improving their works.

“The talents of the students in the arts inspired me to give full attention to the development of their talents that is why we constructed the Special Program for the Arts building for them and the next generation of artists at DCNHS,” Fernandez said.