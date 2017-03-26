Dagupan bettor bags P13-M lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Dagupan City, Pangasinan won the P13-million jackpot of the 6/42 lotto of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in the Saturday night draw.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the winner bought the ticket with the winning combination 08-04-01-14-06-41 from a lotto outlet in Dagupan City, using standard pick.

Apart from the jackpot winner, 43 other bettors hit the second prize after guessing five of the six-number combination correctly. They will get P15,130 each.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for the 6/55 Grandlotto is expected to get bigger in the Monday draw after no one guessed the winning combination of 19-45-34-24-11-04 correctly during the Saturday draw.

The jackpot already reached P80.9 million and is expected to go up further in the next draw.

Only 19 bettors won the second prize of P55,400 after guessing five of the six-number combination correctly.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA