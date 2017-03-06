Daiichi Properties tops off BGC office tower

Daiichi Properties last week marked the topping-off of The Finance Centre, the developer’s premium office tower project in Bonifacio Global City.

Company officials last Monday ceremonially topped off the 42-story office tower, which was started in June 2014. According to a statement from Daiichi, the building will officially be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

“The Finance Centre was designed by world-renowned architectural firm Gensler, which also designed the head-quarters of Facebook, Airbnb, and Uniqlo,” Daiichi added.

New York-based Thornton Tomasetti and Makati-based Sy^2 collaborated on the building’s structural engineering, “using performance-based design principles,” the developer said.

“We made a promise at the start of The Finance Centre’s development that we will build a world-class building that the local real estate industry can be proud of,” said Charmaine Uy, Senior Vice President at Daiichi. “To deliver on that promise, we saw to it that we strictly followed the design specifications of our partner Gensler as well as the directions of our structural engineers,” she added.

Located at the corner of 26th and 9th avenues in Bonifacio Global City, The Finance Centre is designed around open spaces, featuring a 1,700-square-meter plaza with water features, as well as a sky garden above its retail po-dium. The building also has open, column-free floor layouts to give tenants flexibility in designing their own optimal work environments based on the needs of their business, Daiichi pointed out.

The developer stressed that it subjected the building to stringent structural evaluations, taking into consideration not only seismic resilience but also structural resilience to wind, which is particularly critical to high-rise buildings in a country that is visited by an average of 20 typhoons a year.

“Our buildings are designed to be naturally resistant to both earthquakes and strong typhoons,” emphasized Uy.

Daiichi Properties highlighted that even before its completion, The Finance Centre won the Five-Star Best Office Development given by the Asia Pacific Property Awards in 2016. The developer also won the same award for its One World Place in 2013 and World Plaza in 2015.

The building is also LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) pre-certified Gold, Daiichi added.