For daily commute to weekend escape!

Ducati had always come up with beautiful bikes and the new SuperSport is one of the best looking ones ever! And the Ducati’s latest sport bike is now here in the Philippines.

The designers have again made the Ducati SuperSport look as if it’s going fast while standing still! It’s not only the local motoring press that had been captivated by it but the attendees of Milan, Italy’s EICMA show in November 2016; they declared the SuperSport as the Most Beautiful Bike of the Show.

Being a sport bike, you can safely assume that the SuperSport will be as sleek and as fast as the Panigale and the super exotic Superleggera. With its full fairing, new front fascia look, upside down forks and huge Brembo Disc brakes on each side, you will be drawn to it closer for a better look.

At the back, it has a one-sided swing arm, twin exhaust pipes situated way down and the rear shock angled towards the engine. The narrow width of the bike makes one think that it’s not sporting a big 937cc engine especially when seen at the back.

What is well disguised though are a lot of new developments that matter for the daily commuter. First up, the handlebars are located above the front triple clamps and give the rider a more upright position.

Next, the latest generation of Ducati’s racing Trellis frame is so small that the new Ducati Testastretta engine is part of the stressed frame where the rear suspension is attached amongst other stuff. Thus the bike is down to 210 kilograms for Kerb and 184 kilograms for dry weights.

Engine package

The new V type engine has 113 hp (83.1 kW) horsepower and 9.46 Kgm (96.7 Nm) torque, with 80 percent of the torque available at 3,000 rpm. This is very good news for new riders as they won’t need to wind up the throttle to get the power they want. Ducati will provided all the stopping power you need with the 320-mm discs up front and three calibrations for the Bosch ABS system.

The bike also has all the electronic riding aids that superbikes need to control the power in different situations, from Sport, Touring and Urban settings. There are eight levels of traction control that can be adjusted it to fit the rider’s needs. The Pirelli tires are also new and promises to make the bike more stable in normal urban roads and mountain passes. Another useful feature is the adjustable front windscreen that can go up two inches for better touring. Magnifico!

The premier variant is the SuperSport S and has the much coveted Ohlins shocks front and rear, plus a body colored rear seat cowl. A great feature of the S is the Ducati Quick Shifter that lets you go up and down the gears without touching the clutch. The engine is automatically revved each time you shift down so the rear tire doesn’t lock from the engine brake. What a great feature and is usually found in more expensive models only!

The Ducati Red color is seen on the SuperSport while the S gets the Red and the Star Silk White too.

The Ducati Supersport will start at about P910,000 plus and the higher Supersport S variant will be about P990,000.