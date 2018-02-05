Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at least one more time

After retiring in November from NASCAR’s Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. pulled a stunner over the weekend and announced plans to drive in an Xfinity series race at Richmond Raceway in the fall.

Earnhardt wrote on Twitter that as a team owner, he is soliciting sponsorships for his new race team. To entice those sponsors, he is offering to drive one of the races if a company will sponsor 8-10 other races.

So far, he wrote that his only confirmed race is at Richmond.

Richmond Raceway announced last week that it will expand its kids’ program for that race, and allow children 12 and under to enter free with a ticketed adult in all grandstand seating areas.

When Earnhardt spoke before his final Cup Series race at Homestead in November, he said he didn’t need to reconsider his decision to retire and that he felt “really good with” stepping away. It also wasn’t like Earnhardt was going to disappear from race tracks anytime soon. He is signed with NBC as an analyst, and while he’ll debut at the Super Bowl on Sunday and in South Korea for the Winter Olympics later in February, racing will be his primary beat.

The question now is whether Earnhardt, whose final Cup season was one of the worst of his career, still has what it takes to race competitively even in the Xfinity Series.

Richmond Raceway “has been a great place” for Earnhardt Jr. to race, tweeted JR Motorsports, his Mooresville-based motorsports team. “And his last NASCAR Xfinity Series victory came on the .75-mile oval in 2016. It was also the first for the team owner in one of his own cars, and it was quite the sensation.”

That 2016 Richmond win was also Earnhardt’s last victory at any NASCAR level.

In that race, Earnhardt carried “Blessings in a Backpack,” one of the charities that his Dale Jr. Foundation supports, on his No. 88 Chevrolet. The result was a donation of more than $150,000, according to JR Motorports.

“Prior to that, Earnhardt Jr. essentially owned the NXS races he competed in at Richmond,” JR Motorsports said in a statement. “In seven career starts, Earnhardt Jr. has won four times, amassed five top-five and six top-10 finishes. His average finish is a stellar 6.7, and his average start is even better at 5.4.”

In his NXS championship seasons of 1998 and 1999, Earnhardt was a standout at the Richmond track. He led 171 of the 250 laps in his first race there in spring 1998, finishing second. In the fall, he led 236 of the 250 laps for his first win.

In the 1999 spring race, he broke a rear axle with 49 laps to go and finished 32nd, his only finish outside the top 10. In the fall race, he led the final seven laps to beat former JRM driver Mark Martin.

In 2002, Earnhardt led 190 of the 250 laps to win for the third time at the track.

After 14 seasons away from the series at Richmond, Earnhardt won again in 2016, and last fall finished ninth.

THE FREELANCE STAR/TNS