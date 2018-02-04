Dalian should refund P3.8B – Pimentel

THE Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stocks Co., which supplied 48 train coaches for the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3), must refund the government the full cost of the contract amounting to P3.8 billion, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said on Saturday.

Pimentel made the demand as he raised the need to “blacklist” Dalian from all government contracts.

“Cancelling the contract and returning the coaches is not enough,” the Senate chief said.

“What we have here is a supplier who knowingly supplied equipment that is not suitable for the MRT.”

Dalian delivered the new coaches in January 2016, three months after the original delivery date—October 2015.

“We can’t just let them get away with it with no penalties whatsoever,” Pimentel said.

All future suppliers of Philippine government projects must “be aware of the consequences of giving defective products for their contracts,” he added.

Dalian supplied the “unusable” light rail coaches to the MRT-3 when Joseph Emilio Abaya was the Transportation secretary.

However, the light rail vehicles were not used because these were incompatible with the system.

Last month, the Department of Transportation hired the services of an independent audit and assessment (IAA) consultant that will evaluate the 48 coaches.

Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said the department will make a decision on what to do with the LRVs based on the recommendation of the IAA consultant.

“If they will advise that the coaches may be used but with necessary adjustments, we will consider. If they tell us that these should be returned, we would do so,” Batan said.

Over 600,000 commuters use MRT-3 everyday. The rail system however had been constantly bogged down with technical glitches that sometimes led to the offloading of passengers.

Last week, some 800 commuters were offloaded when a southbound trains was hit by electrical failure during rush hour. The passengers were told to leave the train at the Ortigas station.