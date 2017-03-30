Dalisay, Asilo pull off Brookside Open shockers

Wild card Diego Dalisay and unranked Jet Justin Asilo came away with a pair of straight-set victories over their respective seeded rivals to barge into the quarterfinal round of the PPS-PEPP Brookside Open at the Brookside Hills Tennis Club in Cainta on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Dalisay from Spain hung tough in the first set then dominated the seventh-ranked Rolando Ruel Jr. in the next to fashion out a 6-4, 6-2 win while Asilo bundled out sixth seed John Altiche, 7-5, 6-0, in the lower half of the draw of the P300,000 event sponsored by Palawan Pawnsho-Palawan Express Pera Padala and hosted by BHTC president Allan del Castillo.

But the duo will face tougher rivals in the next round with Dalisay tangling with third seed Leander Lazaro, who eased out Kyle Parpan, 6-2, 6-0, and Asilo clashing the No. 2 Patrick John Tierro, who clobbered Deo Talatayod, 6-2, 6-1.

Top seed Johnny Arcilla also rolled into the Last 8 stage with a 6-2, 6-2 romp over Jimmy Tangalin to seal an interesting showdown with No. 8 Marc Reyes, who held off Noel Damian Jr., 6-4, 6-2.

Fifth seed Ronard Joven dominated Mark Alcoseba in the decider, 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 10-0, to advance against No. 4 Fritz Verdad, who turned back Marcen Gonzales, 6-3, 6-4, in the event backed by PPS-PEPP, Slazenger, Rep. Jack Duavit, Mayor Johnielle Nieto, Victoria Construction, Mitsubishi Mirage, Rublou Mall, 9 One 9 Security Agency, chairman Buboy Sauro, BHTC president Allan del Castillo, Phoenix 5R Solid Waste Enterprises and Sebastian Rice Mill.

Second seed Christine Patrimonio, meanwhile, overpowered qualifier Grace Melchor, 6-1, 6-0, to move into the women’s quarters against the winner in the Melanie Dizon-Jennylyn Magpayo match being played at presstime.

No. 4 Rachelle de Guzman scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Moira Velicaria to arrange a duel with Nicole Eugenio, who repulsed Charito Capadocia, 6-1, 6-7(1), 10-3, while Miles Vitaliano gained a spot in the Last 8 with a 6-1, 6-0 romp over qualifier Reisha Nillasca.

Others vying for quarters berths at presstime are top seed Clarice Patrimonio, Danielle Carranza, Khrizelle Sampaton, Nicole Paez, Chloe Saraza and Mikaela Vicencio.