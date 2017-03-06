Dalmacio, Turingan lead MOS awardees

Promising tankers Coleen Dal­macio of Marikina Aquabears and Jorina Turingan of Golden Seacow bannered the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in Novice Division of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 110th National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) swimming pool in Quezon City.

Dalmacio earned 39 points to claim the MOS plum in the girls’ 8-year category while Turingan went five-of-five with 50 points to win the girls’ 12-year class MOS award of PSL’s grassroots development program supported by The Manila Times.

“We’re staging this Novice Meet to spot potential swimmers then we’ll develop these swimmers to be the likes of Jasmine Mojdeh, Marc Dula, Kyla Soguilon, Sean Terence Zamora, Jerard Dominic Jacinto – who all started as novice swimmers,” stressed PSL President Susan Papa.

Also shining in their respective categories were Tara Beard of British School Manila (girls’ 6-under), Ryan Anjelo Pamintuan of Pampanga Aqua Racers (boys’ 13-year) and Kim Noriel Landicho of Cavite Rainbow Swim (boys’ 10-year).

The other MOS in the girls’ class were Vhenize Thiffany Bakuteza (7), Celestine Modesto (9), Suzeeman Alvertha Sarmiento (10), Kishia Hudar (11), Fiona Jealo Sayson (13) and Alinie Ampee Sarmiento (15-over).

Topping the boys’ categories were Ethan Kyle Apigo and Inigo Rafaelle Batac (6-under), Charles Philip Andallo (7), Chrysler Euan Sy (8), Ryouji Oki (9), Jeune Carlo Chan (11), Harry Jordan Sembrano (12), Jacob Ferpinan (14) and Luis Sixtus Esquivias (15-over).

“This is pure grassroots development program. It’s quite tiring but seeing these young swimmers improve from time to time is a great achievement on our part because it only shows that our program is effective,” added Papa.

Winning gold medals on the final day of competitions were John Paul Cadayona, Jaimie Co, Heliena Marlo Glorioso, Casey Jana Ruiz, Kyle Luis Cornel, Adrian Santos, Kaye Osano, Kayel Alferos, Frencg Frias and Ronald Famindalan Jr.

PSL is a national sports swimming association supported by the Philippine Sports Commission recognized by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an internationally affiliated member of Federation of International Sports University.