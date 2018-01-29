Dalman siblings lead MOS winners in PSL-Dipolog

Dalman brothers Leodd Troy and Leano Vince ban­nered the Most Out­standing Swimmer awardees in the 130th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Dipo­log Swim Meet held at the Dipolog Aqua­tic Center in Zam­boanga del Norte.

Leodd Troy grabbed the top spot in the boys’ 8-year category while Leano Vince took the MOS honors in the boys’ 12-year event of the tournament organized by the Dipolog Aqua Warriors headed by coach Ted Quijano.

“There are many swimmers that qualified for the international competitions and I congratulate them all. It was fun and yet competitive event. We’re looking forward to be back here in Dipolog,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Aca­demy shared the spotlight by claiming the boys’ 10-year class top honors highlighted by his record-breaking feats in the 200m freestyle (2:32.00) and 50m backstroke (35.50) while Tokyo Buccaneers Swimming Championship veteran Kiara Acierto also dominated the girls’ 7-year category.

“This is just the start for year 2018 for Mindanao. PSL will bring back Mindanao to the winning stage. I would like to thank Mayor Dexter Uy, City Athletic Department Chief Judge Chandler Ruiz, Tourism Head Cecelia Bilog of Dipolog and host Dipolog Aqua Warriors coaches Ted Quiano and Cora Quijano and the Department Officials,” added Papa.

Also winning MOS trophies were Janina Lintula (girls’ 6-under), Elizabeth Reqiuoma (girls’ 8-year), Ryza Camille Balandra (girls’10-year), La Ryne Paradero Girls’ 11-year), Kiara Eroy (girls’ 12-year), Jindsy Dasion (girls’ 13-year), April Dumapit (girls’ 14-year) and Hannah Kainak (girls’ 15-over).

The other recipients of MOS were Deandre Vin Uy (boys’ 6-under), Dustin Bersabal (boys’ 7-year), Myel Lisondra (boys’ 9-year), Jehu Alguno (boys’ 11-year), Neil Salvador (boys’ 13-year), Merrell James Neri (boys’ 14-year) and Enzo Malayang (boys’ 15-over).

“We would like to congratulate the Dipolog Aqua Warriors for winning the overall title and also to all those who earn spots in international competitions,” Papa added.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.