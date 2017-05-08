Daly takes first win since 2004 at Champions Tour event

WASHINGTON: Two-time major champion John Daly won his first PGA sanctioned tournament since 2004, capturing the 50-and-over Champions Tour’s Insperity Invitational by a stroke Sunday in Texas.

Daly closed with three bogeys in a row but fired a final-round three-under par 69 to win the 54-hole event with a 14-under par 202 total at The Woodlands, edging US compatriots Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III by a stroke.

Daly, who turned 51 on April 28, had not won a PGA-sanctioned event since the 2004 Buick Invitational, a triumph that helped make him that season’s US PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year.

Daly, who made his Champions Tour debut at the Insperity last year, has been a fan favorite for his outspoken style and zest for life.

He broke onto the scene by winning the 1991 PGA Championship after being the last alternate into the field. His other major title came at the 1995 British Open.

AFP