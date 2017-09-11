Damaged Adriatico Bridge reopens

The damaged bridge (reinforced box culvert) along Adriatico Street between Quirino Avenue and Pablo Ocampo Street in Malate, Manila was reopened to light vehicles, the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Monday. One of the four lanes of the box culvert collapsed last Friday because of a parked overloaded garbage truck weighing 25 tons, or 10 tons more than the maximum allowable gross vehicle weight of the bridge which is 15 tons. The Adriatico Bridge was built in 1985 with a span of 10 meters and 28 meters width, spanning Estero de San Antonio Abad.