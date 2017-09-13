Damaged transmission lines fully operational – NGCP

ALL transmission lines damaged by Tropical Depression “Maring” have been fully restored, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said in a statement.

The NGCP said on Wednesday that the 69-kilovolt (kV) Olongapo-Cawag line and the 69kV Gumaca-Lopez-Tagkawayan line were repaired on Tuesday night while the 69kV Batangas-Bolboc 69kV line on Tuesday afternoon.

Power outages hit homes serviced by these transmission lines through the Manila Electric Co., Zambales II Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Quezon I Electric Cooperative, Inc.

As of posting time, all of the NGCP’s transmission lines and facilities are operating normally. JORDEENE LAGARE