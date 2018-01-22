Danao, Cebu city mayor faces case

The Office of the Ombudsman filed a case before the Sandiganbayan against Mayor Ramonito Durano 3rd of Danao City, Cebu for allegedly failure to implement a Civil Service Commission (CSC) order to reinstate and to pay the back wages and other benefits former city employees in 2015. The Ombudsman accused Durano, a second cousin of President Rodrigo Duterte, of violating the Administrative Code of 1987 in relation to the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service. It alleged that Durano .. “refuse[d]or neglect[ed]to implement the 14 August 2014 Decision No. 14-0068 and the 28 October 2014 Resolution No. 14-00607” of the CSC Regional Office 7 “despite it being final and and executory.” The CSC decision ordered “the reinstatement of certain [then-]employees of the City of Danao to their former positions and the payment of their back wages, leave credits and other benefits.” The case was designated by raffle to the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division.