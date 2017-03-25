Danao triathlon fires off April 23

Over 300 off-road enthusiasts will test the challenging rough course of the Xterra Danao Off-Road Triathlon Series that fires off on April 23 in Danao City, Cebu.

This year’s Xterra in Danao will serve as the first of three Xterra editions of the tilt that the city will host until 2019.

The competitors must conquer the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km off-road bike and 10-km trail run course, which will start and finish at the Coco Palms Beach Resort.

Among the top bets favored in that di­vision are Australian Ben Allen, British Jacqui Slack, Japanese Taka­hiro Oga­sawara, Taylor Charlton, Bradley Weiss, Kiera Mcpherson, Sam Osbornem and Carina Wasle, among others.

The tournament has a cash prize of $15,000 for the Pro Division while P120,000 for the Asian elite division.

Besides the pro division, a lighter class will also be featured with a 750-m-20-km-5-km swim-bike-run course. The duathlon, meanwhile, will have a 3-km run, 20-km bike, and 5-km run.

Xterra organizers said the challenging racecourse includes fast downhill sections and fast turns.

In its past two editions, Xterra series was held in Legazpi, Albay after the Municipality of Liloan, Cebu hosted the event from 2011 to 2014.